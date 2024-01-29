Liverpool and Arsenal eyeing summer move for Athletic Club’s Nico Williams - Reports

Nico Williams

Spanish forward of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams is reportedly a transfer target of both Liverpool and Arsenal.

The two English Premier League giants have lost firepower in the past season and are already planning to reinforce next summer.



As a result, sources are reporting that both Liverpool and Arsenal are making the necessary arrangements to bring in quality players to augment their respective squad.



According to reports, the two English giants will attempt to sign talented youngster Nico Williams.

The Athletic Club young sensation has been in good form for the Spanish La Liga club this season.



This season, Nico Williams has five goals and eight assists in all competitions. His impressive performances on the flanks for his club have made him a transfer target for many clubs.



As things stand, Athletic Club wants to keep the forward but may be tempted to sell for the right offer.