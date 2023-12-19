Liverpool game in midweek will be tough but we will be ready – Mohammed Kudus insists

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus is upbeat ahead of West Ham United’s clash against Liverpool in midweek.

The Black Stars poster boy is expected to be in action for the Hammers this week in the EFL Cup tie against the Reds.



Speaking after netting a brace for West Ham on Saturday, Mohammed Kudus said the next game against Liverpool will be very tough.



However, he insists the players of West Ham United will be ready for the game.

“It will be another tough game, but the boys will be up for it, and the win today is a big boost for our confidence. We will give our best every time,” Mohammed Kudus told West Ham United TV.



The Black Stars forward continued, “This is an opportunity to go to the next round, the semi-finals, so you saw the performance against Arsenal. We will try to repeat that feat on Wednesday.”



The quarter-final game between Liverpool and West Ham United in the EFL Cup will be played on Wednesday, December 20.