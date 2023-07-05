Liverpool legend John Barnes compares Partey's transfer rumours to Cancelo's situation at Man City

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Liverpool legend John Barnes has said that Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey's situation at Arsenal has a striking resemblance to the Joao Cancelo situation at Manchester City.

Barnes believes the former Atletico Madrid man is Arsenal's best defensive midfielder, thus he would be startled to see the player leave.



However, he admitted that the reason behind Arsenal's keenness to offload the player is unknown, similar to how Man City loaned out Cancelo, while he was at his best.



"Arsenal potentially selling Thomas Partey would surprise me because I think he's their best defensive midfield player. Is it a personality thing with Partey?," he told Futfanatico.



"Partey has done really well for Arsenal but it could be similar to [Joao] Cancelo with Manchester City and Pep [Guardiola]. We don't know the ins and outs of it but I am surprised because he's a strong defensive midfielder," he added.



Barnes, additionally, said Arsenal might have found Partey's replacement in West Ham United's midfielder Declan Rice.

"Declan Rice could be coming in so they may decide Rice is the best option going forward."



The Gunners have reportedly reached an agreement with West Ham United to sign Rice for a transfer fee of £105, pending an official announcement.



Meanwhile, Partey's sale is currently complicated despite the Ghanaian attracting interest from clubs in Italy and Saudi Arabia.



