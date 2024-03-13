Liverpool legend warns Nico Williams against Chelsea move

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams has been cautioned against a potential move to Chelsea this summer following the Premier League club’s reported interest in him.

The 21-year-old, who has been in fine form this season with six goals and 12 assists, recently extended his contract with Bilbao until 2027, dispelling any immediate concerns about his future.



Chelsea, however, are said to be monitoring Williams and could activate his £43 million release clause in the upcoming transfer window. This speculation has prompted former Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman to advise Williams against joining the London club.

McManaman expressed scepticism about the stability at Chelsea, citing the uncertainty surrounding their managerial situation and the abundance of players struggling for regular game time.



In an interview with Betfred, McManaman stated, “If I’m being completely honest, I think he’d be mad to go to Chelsea because you just don’t know what you’re going to get with them. They’ve got too many players, with many of them lacking game time, and the club is all over the place.”