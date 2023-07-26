1
Liverpool make another bid for Southampton Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia.png Romeo Lavia is a Belgian midfielder of Ghanaian descent

Premier League side Liverpool have made an improved bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who is of Ghanaian descent.

According to the Athletic, Liverpool's initial bid of £37million ($44.5 million) for the Belgium international of Ghanaian descent was rejected by Southampton, who are holding out for a higher offer of around £50 million.

Despite the setback, negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing, and there is a growing belief that a deal could be struck.

Liverpool may improve the deal with additional add-ons to meet Southampton's valuation for the 19-year-old midfielder.

One advantage for Liverpool in the pursuit of Lavia is that personal terms are not expected to pose a problem.

The player is reportedly keen on joining the Merseyside club.

Born to a Ghanaian father and a Belgian mother, Lavia has represented Belgium at various youth levels. Nevertheless, he remains eligible to play for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.

