Liverpool make informal approach to Kudus Mohammed - Reports

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English Premier side Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed.

The Athletic reporter, David Ornstein claims Liverpool have already made an informal approach to Kudus.

Ornstein reports that the approach occurred last summer and the player fancy playing in the Premier League.

Mohammed Kudus after his impressive outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has popped up on the radar of some Premier League and La Liga clubs.

German newspaper BILD also suggests that Borussia Dortmund are in advance talks with Kudus to lure the player to the Bundesliga.

BILD further suggests that Dortmund are considering a 20 million euros offer for the Ghanaian midfielder.

Despite Ghana's early exit from the competition, Kudus was the standout performer in the team, scoring two goals and assisting one.

Reports claim, Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham, and Barcelona are all interested and could make a formal approach in the winter transfer.

