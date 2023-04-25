Liverpool need players better than Mount, Gallagher to reach Man City's level - Emmanuel Frimpong

Former Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong

Former Ghana international and Arsenal midfielder, Emmanuel Frimpong has advised Liverpool not to sign Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher.

Reports suggest that Liverpool have pencilled Mount and Gallagher's names for a possible move in the summer.



Speaking UK portal Lord Ping, Frimpong argued that the Merseyside Club would need much better quality than the aforementioned players to be able to compete with Manchester City.



"No, they need more and better players. I mean, if they want to compete with the likes of Man City they need more than Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher.



Although he acknowledged that Mount and Gallagher are good players, he said they will not upgrade Liverpool's midfield.



"Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount are two fantastic players, but I just feel like Liverpool need much more of an upgrade if they want to compete for the Champions League and Premier League."

Jurgen Klopp's side is currently filled with an aging midfield including Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Henderson, and Milner who are either close to or over 30 years.



The department has been one of the team's weaknesses in the 2022/2023 season, hence, Klopp has drafted right-back Alexander Arnold into the midfield.



The sudden change has helped the Reds who have now won back-to-back games for the first time since early March 2023.



Arnold has assisted three of Liverool's 9 goals scored in the last two games.



EE/KPE