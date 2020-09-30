Liverpool plan swoop for forward Jeremy Doku

According to outlet Het Belang van Limburg Liverpool are planning to submit a bid for Anderlecht's young forward Jeremy Doku before the ongoing transfer window closes.
Liverpool are considering an approach for the Red Devil player because they believe he can be Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane's long-term successor at Anfield.
The report claims that Liverpool have been monitoring Jeremy Doku for a long time and was close to signing him last year to boost their squad.
Anderlecht have set their asking price at £27.5million and the report suggests that Liverpool could well make an approach.
But the Belgian club would reportedly hope to have Doku return on loan for the upcoming season if a sale is agreed.
Doku has been performing well for Anderlecht attracting elite clubs from Europe, he scored in his first start for Belgium during the international break.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- John Antwi responds to Black Stars call up with a goal for Pyramids FC against Al-Ittihad
- Turkish giants Besiktas enquire about Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah
- Ghanaian forward Abdul Rahman Basit completes loan switch to Ankaraspor Kulubu
- Jonathan Mensah fumes over Columbus Crew slip against Toronto FC in MLS
- Kamaldeen Sulemana hits brace in FC Nordsjælland trouncing of Lyngby BK
- Read all related articles