Liverpool plan swoop for forward Jeremy Doku

Jeremy Doku has been in fine form for his club

According to outlet Het Belang van Limburg Liverpool are planning to submit a bid for Anderlecht's young forward Jeremy Doku before the ongoing transfer window closes.

Liverpool are considering an approach for the Red Devil player because they believe he can be Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane's long-term successor at Anfield.



The report claims that Liverpool have been monitoring Jeremy Doku for a long time and was close to signing him last year to boost their squad.



Anderlecht have set their asking price at £27.5million and the report suggests that Liverpool could well make an approach.

But the Belgian club would reportedly hope to have Doku return on loan for the upcoming season if a sale is agreed.



Doku has been performing well for Anderlecht attracting elite clubs from Europe, he scored in his first start for Belgium during the international break.