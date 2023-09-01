Liverpool rejects £100m bid for Mohammed Salah from Saudi club

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have downed an audacious bid from Saudi Arabia side Al Ittihad for Mohamed Salah.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Reds have rejected a deal worth over £100 million, including add-ons.



"Liverpool rejected a verbal bid worth more than £100m + substantial add-ons from Saudi Pro League to sign Mohamed Salah for Al Ittihad. Proposal made on amicable call to Mike Gordon last night."



A report by Sky Sports indicates that the total package of the offer is £150 million.



Former Norwegian international and sports pundit Jan Aage Fjørtoft earlier in the week called that Salah was 'likely' to move to the Saudi Pro League in the final hours of the window.



Ittihad is said to have reached an agreement on personal terms with the 30-year-old who is believed to be ready to pen a three-year deal with £65million as a yearly salary.

Contrary to reports that Liverpool have rejected a verbal offer, head coach Jurgen Klopp in his pre-match revealed that the club has received no offer for Salah.



“The position remains the same. Absolutely no doubt about that. Nothing else to say. No offer as far as I know." he said.



