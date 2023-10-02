Liverpool's misery compounded as Cody Gakpo set for 'a few weeks' on the sidelines

Gakpo pikced up injury against Tottenham

Cody Gakpo was injured during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham, scoring the Reds' only goal but then being substituted at half-time.

Gakpo scored Liverpool's only goal in their controversial defeat to Spurs, spinning and finishing brilliantly. However, he appeared to injure his knee in a challenge with Destiny Udogie beforehand and seemed to aggravate the injury with his finish.



He was seen leaving Spurs' stadium with his leg in a brace, and journalist Rik Elfrink, of Eindhovens Dagblad and AD Sportwereld, now reports that the Dutch forward faces 'a few weeks' out if his recovery goes well.



Gakpo has scored twice in the league this season and his absence will rub salt into the wounds of a Liverpool side already smarting from their controversial defeat. During the fiercely contested game in north London, Luis Diaz saw a goal wrongly disallowed for offside, both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off, and Joel Matip conceded a 96th-minute own goal to give Tottenham all three points.

Such is their disappointment at Diaz's disallowed goal, Liverpool have hit out at the PGMOL's explanation that a 'significant human error' took place in the VAR booth.



Gakpo has made six appearances up front this season but has also deputized in midfield, playing in the center of the pitch twice under Jurgen Klopp this term. His ability to play in both roles has made him a key figure, but any injury ruling him out will be a major blow to the Reds coach.



Liverpool face Union SG in the Europa League on Thursday and then face Brighton in their return to Premier League action next weekend, but may have to make do without Gakpo in both fixtures.