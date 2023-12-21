Liverpool trash Kudus Mohammed's West Ham United in EFL Cup qaurter-final

Kudus Mohammed

The midfielder was on target twice as Liverpool rediscovered their goalscoring touch - but their No.9 didn't manage to end his drought

Just three days after failing miserably to break down a team that came to Anfield solely to defend, Liverpool tore another ambition-less opponent to shreds, with the rampant Reds routing West Ham 5-1 to progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.



Curtis Jones stole the show with a two-goal salvo, with the midfielder slaloming through the visitors' backline to score his second of the evening, but there were several other outstanding performers on a night when Jurgen Klopp's team bore the teeth once more, making this victory both the perfect response to the 0-0 draw with Manchester United and the perfect preparation for Saturday's showdown with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

It was a seemingly revitalised Dominik Szoboszlai who opened the scoring with a pile-driver from well outside the area before Jones doubled Liverpool's lead by nutmegging Alphonse Areola.



Cody Gakpo got back among the goals by making it 3-0 from just outside the area and although Jarrod Bowen netted with West Ham's only shot on target, the hosts finished with a flourish, with substitute Mohamed Salah striking shortly after coming off the bench before Jones scored his stunning solo effort.