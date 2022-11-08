0
Local players Afriyie Barnieh, Korsah, Danlad reported to be dropped from Black Stars' final squad

A Photo Of Danlad Ibrahim, Nkrumah Korsah And Daniel Afriyie Barnieh Denis Korsah, Ibrahim Danlad and Afriyie Barnieh

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League players Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Denis Korsah, and Danlad Ibrahim are speculated to be dropped from the Black Stars' final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to social media posts by some sports journalists, the Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo is not considering any of the three home-based players in the 55-man provisional squad as good enough to be in his final squad.

Coach Otto Addo named only three local players in his provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The list featured two Hearts of Oak players, Denis Korsah and striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, as well as Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

Aside from the two players, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been a constant member of the Black Stars in recent times, having been called up to the Black Stars in the September friendly matches played against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Denis Korsah who is a good addition at left-back, has played twice for the Black Stars against Japan and Chile at the Kirin tournament.

For Danlad Ibrahim, despite earning four call-ups to the senior national team, the goalkeeper is yet to make his debut for the Black Stars.

The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has gone through every rank of the national team, from the U-17 to the U-23s and the Black Galaxies, but has not been trusted to keep the goal area safe for the Black Stars.

Coach Otto Addo recently named Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup which he would have to reduce to a 26-man squad in the coming days.

The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.

Read the posts on social media below:









