Local players Afriyie Barnieh, Korsah, Danlad reported to be dropped from Black Stars' final squad

Denis Korsah, Ibrahim Danlad and Afriyie Barnieh

Ghana Premier League players Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Denis Korsah, and Danlad Ibrahim are speculated to be dropped from the Black Stars' final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to social media posts by some sports journalists, the Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo is not considering any of the three home-based players in the 55-man provisional squad as good enough to be in his final squad.



Coach Otto Addo named only three local players in his provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The list featured two Hearts of Oak players, Denis Korsah and striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, as well as Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.



Aside from the two players, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been a constant member of the Black Stars in recent times, having been called up to the Black Stars in the September friendly matches played against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Denis Korsah who is a good addition at left-back, has played twice for the Black Stars against Japan and Chile at the Kirin tournament.

For Danlad Ibrahim, despite earning four call-ups to the senior national team, the goalkeeper is yet to make his debut for the Black Stars.



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has gone through every rank of the national team, from the U-17 to the U-23s and the Black Galaxies, but has not been trusted to keep the goal area safe for the Black Stars.



Coach Otto Addo recently named Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup which he would have to reduce to a 26-man squad in the coming days.



The Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup and would come up against South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



Read the posts on social media below:

Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, Joseph Painstil, Bukari, Kwesi Okyere Wriedt, Kamal Sowah.



Efforts to get Barnieh and Danlad did not work out. Afena Gyan also dropped.



Note: this is probable a squad. — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) November 8, 2022

Likely No local player will make the Black Stars squad to the World Cup



No Danlad…No Afriyie Barnieh — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) November 7, 2022

It will break my heart ♥ if I don't see Afriyie Barnieh or Danlad in Black Stars final squad for the World Cup.



At least one of them should represent the local league. pic.twitter.com/bIVrfWyxy2 — Benji Deflowman (@benjideflowman) November 8, 2022

In the Prevailing circumstances, Danlad Ibrahim, Dennis Korsah and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh holds the flag of the Ghana Premier League, and the managers of the Black Stars must not disappoint the masses that toil daily to make the league what it seeks to be. — Chief Seidu Adamu ???????? (@Chiefseiduadamu) November 8, 2022

Let’s stop been ridiculous! Afriyie Barnieh is Good but not better than the available wingers! What’s this local player fuss? It is not out of order if he misses out. People who play top level football are equally gonna miss out because of competition. They are Ghanaians too! — Lisandro Martinez (@EdwardGyasi) November 8, 2022

Daniel Barnieh Afriyie. Naaaa you people can't do this ???? — Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) November 8, 2022

