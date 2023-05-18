Local players must prove themselves to Chris Hughton to earn Black Stars call-up - Michael Osei

Bibiani Goldstars coach, Michael Osei

Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei has urged home-based players to rally their support behind Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to succeed.

Michael Osei described the 64-year-old coach as ready to hand over a call-up to any player in the Ghana league, provided they can prove themselves.



He noted that Chris Hughton is bent on helping players and would not hesitate to assist players who put in their best.



He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to give Hughton the needed support to achieve the team's goals.



“You can see he (Chris Hughton) is a coach who will get time for our league. He won’t relax and wait for the 11th hour to come and coach the team and leave. He has started well, watching Ghana Premier League games and I think it will motivate the young ones playing in the local scene. You can see he has something for the local guys and I think the players too will do their best” he stated.

“He is a fair person; I think he will include every player provided you are on form to play. So, I think Hughton watching the league will help. We should give him the necessary support and wish him the best of luck to succeed” he added.



Since being unveiled as the Black Stars coach in March, Hughton has made an impressive start, securing victories and draws in his first two matches in charge.



The team triumphed over Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium, thanks to a late goal by Antoine Semenyo, and maintained an unbeaten start by securing a draw in the return leg in Luanda.



JNA/OGB