Logarusic could return to Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Zdravko Logarusic

Zimbabwe coach Zdravko Logarusic is not ruling out a return to Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.

The Croat coached the Porcupine Warriors in 2017, having earlier led King Faisal Babes and Ashanti Gold in the Premier League.



In September the coach is set to return to Ghana, this time around with the Zimbabwe national team for their 2022 World Cup qualifying encounter with the Black Stars.



"Maybe in the future when I am free and if the position is open, why not?” Logarusic told Ashh FM when asked if he would consider a possible return to Kotoko.



“Asante Kotoko is a big name and if the situation is right, then sure.



“I was expecting to be Kotoko coach in 2011, 2012 or even 2013 because of the results I produced in Ghana [with King Faisal and Ashanti Gold] but nothing came and then from nowhere in 2017, the opportunity opened up for me to coach the club.

“This means in our job, we always have our suitcases packed, ready to go because you never know when an opportunity will open up."



Kotoko is the most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League, having won the title on 23 occasions.



Logarusic was appointed the Porcupines coach in January 2017 but was booted out after three months, having supervised 11 matches.



Soon after exiting Kumasi, the Croatian was handed a job as head coach of the Sudan national team, a role he kept until two years later.



In 2020, he was named the new head coach of the Zimbabwe national team, whom he has qualified for next year's Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Interestingly, his team has been pitted against Ghana in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which also includes South Africa and Ethiopia.



In early September, Logarusic and his side will make a trip to Ghana to take on the Black Stars on matchday three of the series.



A few days later in the same month, it will be Zimbabwe's turn to welcome the Black Stars to their home for the reverse fixture.



The Southern African side has tasked Logarusic to guide their team to the World Cup for the first time.