1
Menu
Sports

Long Jumper Deborah Acquah qualifies for 2023 World Athletics Championships

Deborah Acquah 56789876 Ghanaian long jumper, Deborah Acquah

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian long jumper, Deborah Acquah, has qualified for the 2023 World Athletics Championships which would be held in Budapest.

Acquah qualified to compete at the next World Championships with her jump of 6.94m at the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham 2022.

The national record holder for long jump won bronze medal for Ghana at the Commonwealth Games.

Acquah’s qualification was confirmed in the list published by the World Athletics at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in August.

The Ghanaian long jumper will come up against Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, the defending Champion, Ivana Vuelta of Serbia, who won the European Diamond League and Commonwealth champion, Ese Brume of Nigeria, at the event.

Acquah started the year 2023 with a second effort of 6.62m at the Razorback Invitational.

Deborah Acquah and Ghana’s Men’s 4x100m relay team are the only contingents who have so far qualified for 2023 World Athletics Championships.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains