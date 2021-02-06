Look for opportunities elsewhere – Kosta Papic tells Danjuma Kuti - Reports

Hearts striker Danjuma Kuti

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic has allegedly told Nigerian striker Danjuma Ademola Kuti that he cannot factor him into his plans for the season, according to reports by Kumasi-based Oyerepa 100.7FM.

Danjuma,22, made a sensational return to Hearts last month after leaving the capital club on the reported disciplinary breach.



Papic has not found faith in Abednego Tetteh and has been looking for viable alternative for Victor Aidoo who has been the sole goals source for the club.



Reports from Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM claim Papic has told the striker he doesn’t need him.

“The Hearts gaffer has communicated to the Nigerian striker he has no place in the current team so should look elsewhere. This according to the source that hinted Oyerepa FM is the reason the Phobians will not register him for the second window,” according to the reports.



Hearts have scored 16 goals in 12 games.