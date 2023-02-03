1
'Looking forward to the next' - Kasim Adams reacts to Basel's Swiss Cup win

Kasim Adams Goal Celebration.jpeg The 27-year-old center-back scored the fourth goal in the thrilling round of 16 win

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Kasim Adams has reacted to FC Basel's 5-3 win over Grasshopper in the round of 16 of the Swiss Cup on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old center-back scored the fourth goal in the thrilling round of 16 win at Letzigrund Stadion in Zurich.

After the game, the Black Stars center-back took to social media to express his delight at scoring his debut goal of the club.

His goal helped Basel reach the quarterfinal of the Swiss Cup and will face Lawrence Ati-Zigi’s St. Gallen.

Their quarterfinal match up will come off on the 28th of February, 2023, at Kybunpark.

While Kasim Adams lasted the full duration, compatriot Emmanuel Essiam, who won the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania, was brought in as a stoppage time substitute for his official Basel senior debut.

The 19-year-old former Berekum Chelsea midfielder came on in the 94th minute to replace Hugo Ramos to play just a minute.

