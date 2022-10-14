1
Losing my position at Kotoko was one of the toughest times in my life - Felix Annan

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan says losing his position at the club was one of the toughest moments of his career.

The shot-stopper who had been Kotoko's safest pair of hands for four seasons was dropped to the bench under Maxwell Konadu.

Annan had asked for permission to marry his longtime girlfriend, which saw him losing his role to the former Inter Allies goalkeeper Kwame Baah.

In an interview with Nhyira FM, Felix Annan, who now plies his trade in the USA said, “Losing my position at Kotoko was one of the toughest times of my life. I wish I could get answers but I still don’t have. I confronted Maxwell Konadu but I didn’t feel the need to make the issues public.”

Since his debut, Felix Annan has made three appearances for the Black Stars and was part of Ghana's team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old currently plies his trade for American side Maryland Bobcats FC.

