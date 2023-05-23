0
Menu
Sports

Lothar Matthäus reveals behind the purchase of Accra Lions

Lothar Matthaus Ghanaweb Lothar Matthäus

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

German football legend Lothar Matthäus says his decision to co-own Ghana Premier League outfit Accra Lions is to spend all his time in football and also give back to society.

The former German international joined forces with Ghanaian player Frank Acheampong and renowned football agent Oliver Konig to acquire a stake at the Ghana Premier League side in a bid to contribute towards its growth, develop talent in West Africa and open up a route to Europe for young players.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the 1990 FIFA World Cup winner said “I like to spend all my time in football. I want to give back to the community. I want to help with my experience", he said.

He also encouraged players of Accra Lions to approach him for any kind of help when need be. “To the Accra Lions players, we know the football a bit longer than you so you can always come to me or anyone in the team for help,” he added.

LSN/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks