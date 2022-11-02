0
Love for Hajia Kande and strong mentality: Two principles that made Sulley Muntari a successful footballer

Sulley Muntari Legendary Ghanaian player, Sulley Muntari

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With Champions League, Italian Serie A, Copa Italia, and English FA Cup medals, Sulley Muntari ranks high as one of the most successful Ghanaian footballers ever.

From left back to left wing and then to central midfield, Sulley Muntari’s determination and hunger for success propelled him to a height many footballers from the continent can only dream of.

In a career that spans nearly two decades, Sulley Muntari wore the jerseys of AC Milan, Portsmouth, Inter Milan, Udinese, and Liberty Professionals.

Like every other person, Hajia Kande’s son experienced some challenges in his footballing journey but the Konongo-born player was guided by two principles and those principles elevated him to the level he attained in football.

In his interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Sulley Muntari highlighted the impact of his late mother Hajia Kande on his life and career. According to him his love for his mom is the reason he pushed so hard to achieve success.

Another principle that made Sulley Muntari one of the best Ghanaian players was his strong-mindedness. Muntari told Dan Kwaku Yeboah that at a young he recognized that he needed to fight for every opportunity.

“At that young age, I started building myself with the knowledge that nothing is going to be free or easy for me. From there I started building myself and told myself that I will never let anyone intimidate me. Whatever I do, I do it with a clean heart and sincerity,” he said.

