Low attendance: Hearts of Oak earned GH₵417 from gate proceeds after Tamale City game - Report

Accra Hearts of Oak reportedly earned GH₵417 net from gate proceeds in their win over Tamale City on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

According to Nhyira FM, the Phobians sold only 188 tickets for the game that was played in their adopted home venue, Cape Coast Stadium.



Hearts of Oak sold GH₵10 for a popular stand, GH₵20 for VIP, and GH₵50 for VVIP.



The report indicates that the one-time ranked 8th-best team in the World made GH₵2, 290 from gross ticket sales.



Low attendance in the Ghana Premier League has been problematic as clubs are struggling to get fans to attend matches.

Despite the poor attendance, the two sides sold a thrilling game to the few persons who turned up at the stadium as Hearts of Oak staged a comeback over Tamale City.



Hearts came from a 2-1 losing position to win 3-2 with Caleb Amankwaa scoring a fantastic volley to win the game for the home side.



