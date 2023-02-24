0
Menu
Sports

Low patronage of GPL games is only at Accra and Kumasi - Tony Aubynn

Tony Aubynn. Tony Aubynn

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Dr. Tony Aubynn, has voiced his opinion on the issue of low attendance at Premier League games in Ghana.

In an interview with Joy News, Dr. Aubynn stated that the problem of low attendance is only evident in Accra and Kumasi, and that the situation is different at other venues across the country.

Dr. Aubynn went on to challenge the assertion that low attendance is a widespread problem in the country, stating that there is no factual basis to support this.

He cited examples of other venues such as Samreboi, Tarkwa, and Bechem where he claims that fans do attend games.

According to Dr. Aubynn, the low attendance in Accra and Kumasi is merely an optical illusion that has been blown out of proportion.

He believes that the situation in these cities is not representative of the rest of the country and that the Ghana FA should focus on finding solutions to address the problem in these specific locations.

“I wonder if that thing has a factual base. It’s Accra and Kumasi that seem to have been suffering that," he said.

"Go to Samreboi and tell me that fans don’t go to the stadium. Go to Tarkwa and tell me that they don’t go. Go to Bechem, fans go.

“So that assertion, I wonder if it is factually based but it is because these areas create the optics”, he added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Related Articles: