West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

In a stunning revelation, the latest addition to the West Ham team, Mohammed Kudus, has quickly endeared himself to the club's fans by singling out Lucas Paqueta as his personal favorite among the West Ham players.

Kudus, who recently made the switch from Dutch powerhouse Ajax to the Premier League outfit, has wasted no time in making his presence felt off the pitch.



In his first interview as a West Ham player, Kudus was asked 10 quickfire questions.



And when asked to name a favorite West Ham player from afar he did not hesitate, responding: “Paqueta.”

The Black Stars midfielder joins the Irons on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, becoming the Club’s third major summer signing following his former Ajax teammate and Mexico international Edson Álvarez and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse.



The 23-year-old midfielder arrived in London on Saturday 26th August to complete his move to the English outfit this summer.



The enterprising midfielder has been handed the number 14 jersey and is expected to play a huge role for the club.