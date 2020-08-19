Soccer News

Ludogorets striker Bernard Tekpetey gears up for UCL qualifier against Montenegrin Budu?nost Podgorica

Bernard Tekpetey says he is looking forward to the clash

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey is gearing up for Ludogorets Razgrad's UEFA Champions League qualification encounter against Budu?nost Podgorica on Wednesday.

Ludogorets will travel to Montenegro to engage Budu?nost Podgorica in the first round qualifiers of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League.



The Bulgarian champions will go into the match with bags full of confidence following their 3-0 victory against Slavia Sofia on matchday 2 of the league championship over the weekend.

Tekpetey could not hide his excitement over the forthcoming game after Pavel Vrba's side final training on Tuesday.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.