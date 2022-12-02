1
Luis Suarez named in Uruguay's starting line-up to face Ghana

Uruguay National Team Uruguay players

Fri, 2 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Luis Suarez has been named in Uruguay's starting line-up to face Ghana in the final Group H match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Suarez is the only player from the squad in the 2010 World Cup that has been named in the starting line-up for this match.

The likes of Diego Godin, Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera and Martin Caceres have been benched.

Uruguay have named their promising talents Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez as the fearsome players in this match.

Uruguay come into the match on the brink of elimination from the 2022 World Cup.

They drew their match with South Korea and lost to Portugal in their second.

With just one point in two matches, Uruguay are 4th in Group H.

Check out Uruguay's lineup for the match

