Luis Van Gaal reveals why he wears orange pants on matchday

Netherlands national team head coach, Luis Van Gaal

Netherlands national team head coach, Luis Van Gaal has explained why he wears orange pants on matchdays.

The former Manchester United and Bayern Munich coach was rumoured to be a very superstitious sportsman who doesn't joke with his ritual.



Despite admitting that he wears orange pants on matchday, Van Gal denied being superstitious when asked "Is it true what your wife said, that you are superstitious?"



He denied wearing orange pants every day but stated that he wears orange pants as a sign of respect for his wife.



“No. I received orange underpants from her. Do you really think I will wear these orange pants every day? I only do it on match days. This is why I wear it. Out of respect for my sweet wife,” he said.



Meanwhile, Luis Van Gaal has named three players of Ghanaian descent namely Jeremie Frimpong, Memphis Depay, and Cody Gakpo in their 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Netherlands will play Senegal, Qatar, and Ecuador in the group stage, while Ghana has dates with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



