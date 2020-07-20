Sports News

Lumor Agbenyenu ends Real Mallorca’s loan spell with a strike against Osasuna

Ghanaian international Lumor Agbenyenu

Ghanaian International, Lumor Agbenyenu scored his debut goal at home to help Real Mallorca on the final day of the season as they played a 2-2 draw with Osasuna in the Spanish Primera La Liga.

Agbenyenu scored a stunning goal for Mallorca, who have been already relegated to the Spanish second-tier after a run of poor results.



The left back struck from outside the box to level matters for his side, after Osasuna had shot in front courtesy a superb strike by Adrian Lopez.



Ante Budimir made it 2-1 for Mallorca with his strike on the 65th minute but Inigo Perez equalised after three minutes.

Agbenyenu and his compatriot Iddrisu Baba were replaced by Abdon Prats and Rafael Obrador after 87 minutes.



He is expected to return to his parent club Sporting CP after ending his season loan deal.



The Black Stars left-back featured in 24 games in all competitions for Mallorca this season and scored one goal.

