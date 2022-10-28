0
Lumor Agbenyenu targets Spanish top-flight promotion with new side Malaga CF

Ghana international Lumor Agbenyenu has set sights on helping Malaga CF to secure promotion to the Spanish top-flight.

The defender, who joined Malaga until the end of the season, wants to do everything possible to help the club return to the top flight.

"I think Malaga is not doing well, but the great truth is that Malaga shouldn't be in the Second Division," he said.

"It has started this season not very well, but from now on, we are going to give everything we can to try to take the team to the playoffs and where it deserves to be, which is the First Division".

The former Real Mallorca left-back is expected to make his debut for Malaga when they take on Eibar on Sunday in the Spanish Segunda Division at the La Rosaleda Stadium.

