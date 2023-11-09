Luxurious cars on display at Agyemang Badu's traditional wedding

Agyemang Badu's traditional wedding

A fleet of luxurious cars were put on display at the traditional wedding ceremony of former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu on Thursday, November 11, 2023.

Agyemang Badu got engaged to Regitta Affua Arthur who happens to be a former banker and entrepreneur, according to reports.



The traditional wedding was held at a discreet location inside Spintex in Accra and was attended by family and friends.



The ceremony was graced by some ex-football stars like Kwadwo Asamoah, Jerry Akaminko and others.



Agyemang Badu who is a member of the East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club had some colleagues lining up their exotic cars to glitter the ceremony.



Agyemang Badu is known for his skilful and commanding presence on the football field and has represented Ghana at various levels, including the senior national team, the Black Stars.

He scored the final goal for Ghana to win the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup.



Watch video below





JNA/KPE