MKE Ankaragucu's Joseph Paintsil excels in narrow win against Kasimpasa

Ghanaian international Joseph Paintsil displayed impressive form on Thursday while in action for MKE Ankaragucu in the team’s 1-0 win against Kasimpasa.
The forward joined the Turkish Super Lig club last summer and has since been key for the team.
Today, Joseph Paintsil was handed a starting role by his manager to help MKE Ankaragucu look for a win in the matchday 19 fixture of the ongoing football season in Turkey.
In a first half that produced a lot of action, the winger dazzled with his attacking play while causing havoc to the defense of Kasimpasa.
On the matchday, an own goal from Florent Hadergjonaj in the 16th minute handed MKE Ankaragucu the narrow win at the end of the 90 minutes.
Joseph Paintsil, 22, on the afternoon, lasted 64 minutes before his place was taken by Emre Gural.
This season, the forward has played 16 matches for his team and has in the process chipped in with five goals.
- Emmanuel Akwa-Dei Agyemang joins Italian club ASD Fanfulla
- Michael Essien lifts lid on his coaching journey at FC Nordsjalland
- I’m not coming back to play football at Asante Kotoko – Agyemang-Badu
- Inaki Williams' mother reveals reason behind her son’s ‘refusal’ to represent Ghana
- Kwabena Owusu plays full throttle in Qarabag’s 2-1 win against Sabah
- Read all related articles