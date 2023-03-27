0
MLS: Harrison Afful captains Charlotte FC in fightback against NY Red Bulls

Harrison Afful MLS.jpeg Harrison Afful was handed the armband in place of injured Ashley Westwood.

Mon, 27 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Harrison Afful was stand-in captain for Charlotte FC in their 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls on Saturday, 25 March 2023, in the MLS.

The Ghana international was handed the armband in place of injured Ashley Westwood.

Afful was making his second straight start in a make-shift left back role after last week’s performance earned him a place in the team of the week.

Red Bulls took the lead in the first half through Elias Manoel who won a shoulder-to-shoulder contest against Nathan Byrne to slot home

But Charlotte FC restored parity in the 74th minute.

Mello floated a beautifully weighted pass to the far side of the penalty box where Kerwin Vargas was waiting to square to Copetti who was in the middle.

NYRB defender Andres Reyes had to make an interception but in doing so deflected it back into his own net.

Afful and Charlotte FC are on the road next week against Toronto FC on Saturday, 1 April 2023.

