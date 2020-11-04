MLS side Montreal Impact approach free-agent Kwadwo Asamoah

Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact have an approach for unattached Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Asamoah is currently a free agent after manually parting ways with Inter Milan this summer.



The experienced midfielder cum defender has been linked with several clubs including Sampdoria and Olympique Marseille.



Per reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com, Canada-based club Montreal Impact have initiated contact with the player in a bid to sign him.

Talks between the two parties went well and the Impact are said to be quietly optimistic of completing a deal for the 31-year-old midfielder.



Asamoah made 11 appearances in all competitions for Inter Milan, providing one assist.



Impact are sitting 9th on the Eastern Conference table with 22 points from 23 games.