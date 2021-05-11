MOYS inaugurates 10-member International Games Committee

The inauguration was held on Monday, May 10 at the conference room of the Ministry

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has inaugurated a 10-member International Games Committee (IGC) to oversee the management and preparation of Ghana’s national teams for international competitions.

The inauguration was held on Monday, May 10 at the conference room of the Ministry.



The 10-member committee would be chaired by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Hafiz Adam, with individuals selected from the Ghana Olympic Committee, the National Sports Authority, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and state institutions.



Other members of the Committee are; Professor Peter Twumasi, National Sports Authority, Mr. Worwornyo Agyeman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr. Mohammed Sahnoon Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Peter Adjei, National Paralympic Committee.



The rest are, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Kwesi Agyeman, National Security Council Secretariat, Jeffery Manzan Owusu, National Sports Authority, Salisu Omaru. National Sports Authority, Fiifi Abassah, State Protocol and Emmanuel Oteng, Ministry of Youth and Sports.



In his brief remarks, the Minister entreated members of the committee to do their best by providing good counsel to him as far as Ghana's participation in international games was concerned.

He noted that members have clearly exhibited a great sense of integrity and high esteem and therefore deserved to serve with their expertise to make decisions best for the country.



According to Mr. Ussif, the next international games for Ghana was the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and was therefore imperative for athletes to prepare adequately to participate in the global event.



The Chairman of the Committee, Hafiz Adam expressed gratitude to the Minister on behalf of the members of the committee for having confidence in them.



He said their responsibility was to advise the Minister on policy direction on matters of international competitions adding that they would not disappoint him but would help to revive sports and sporting activities in the international arena.