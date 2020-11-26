MS-Soccer talent hunt discovers young future talents in Cape Coast

46 players turned up for the event

Source: Book and Boots Foundation

The Cape Coast edition of the MS-Soccer Group talent search in partnership with Books & Boots Foundation has come to an end after a total of 46 players turned up for the two days event.

MS-Soccer Group is a scouting firm that scouts, recruits and trains unattached ( free-agent) players between the ages of 15 to 22 across the African continent.



In recent times, MS Soccer Group has been hailed for the high level of professionalism attached to their talent hunt and grooming policy.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, additional emphasis has been placed on the strictest health, hygiene, sanitation and safety protocols instituted by FIFA and CAF for member counties including Ghana.



The CEO of MS Soccer Group Mark Sena explained.



"For us at MS Soccer and our partners including Books & Boots, securing clubs for young football talents is not our only objective. Indeed, through our coaches, mentors educators and FIFA licensed agents across the world, we ensure that preparation through offf the pitch education is never compromised".

The Sporting Group's policy that exceptional prospects are prepared through rigorous grooming and orientation is one that has received all round praise.



In addition, every player must go through full Covid-19 screening and testing before registration and participation.



The Cape Coast scouting programme was held at the Nduom Sports Stadium under the supervision of coach Harrison and his team of analysts to select the best players.



Following the screening and tests, 46 players came out negative for covid-19 paving the way for them to be formally registered.



CEO of MS-Soccer Group Mark Sena Sakoe was joined by the Navigator of Books & Boots, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah; both of whom had words of encouragement and motivation for the players.

