MTN Ashantifest Community Soccer: Ejisu, Santasi to meet in 2023 final

The grand finale kicks off on Sunday at the Dichemso Otumfuo Park

Source: MTN Ghana

Debutants, Ejisu and high flying Santasi will battle it out for the ultimate trophy and cash prize of twenty thousand Ghana Cedis when the champions of this year’s MTN Ashantifest Community Soccer tournament are crowned this Sunday, 30 July at the Dichemso Otumfuo Park in Kumasi.

Both finalists needed the luck of the penalty shootout to book their respective places in the final following tense semis in which all four sides scored but couldn’t be separated in regulation time.



Ejisu, the first team from outside Kumasi to compete in this now 3-year old tournament as it expanded to an unprecedented 16-team event in 2023, continued their fairytale run by edging Kwadaso 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 result.



Tournament leading scorer, Emmanuel Owusu Boakye went one in front of closest rival, Richmond Antwi of Atonsu – who were eliminated in the opening round – after netting for Kwadaso to bring his tally to 7 but Sonny’s own strike for Ejisu meant the tie had to be settled via the spot, which of course went the way of the debutants.



Santasi await them in the final after also needing the dreaded penalty shootout to overcome Dichemso as thunder failed to strike twice for the hosts who also earned through to this stage after beating Ashtown on penalties in the quarter final.



4-3 Santasi did win it even though their 100% record in the 2023 tournament came to a halt following a thrilling 3-3 draw which left the fans in Dichemso very excited, their team’s elimination notwithstanding.

The grand finale kicks off straight away this Sunday at the same Dichemso Otumfuo Park, preceded by the playoff for the third place between the two beaten semi finalists, Dichemso and Kwadaso with a modest five thousand Ghana Cedis plus MTN souvenirs at stake for the winner.







Meanwhile, the runner-up of the two-month tournament launched in Kumasi on June 13 and which kicked off two days later will receive a consolation of ten thousand Ghana Cedis even in defeat.



The MTN Ashantifest Community Soccer tournament began in 2001 with 8 teams which saw Abrepo emerge winners, followed by Tafo winning last year’s competition when it expanded to habit 12 teams.



