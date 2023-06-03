MTN FA Cup: Final between Dreams FC and King Faisal to be played on June 18

Dreams FC

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced key dates to draw down the curtains for the various domestic competitions as the 2022/23 football season comes to an end.

In a communique on the website of the Ghana FA, it said the finals of the MTN FA Cup will be the last match that will be played to close the football season.



The crucial encounter between Dreams FC and King Faisal will be played on June 18.



“The final of the MTN FA Cup will close the 2022/33 season on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

“The game between Dreams FC and King Faisal will be preceded by the Women’s FA Cup final,” the Ghana FA said on Friday, June 2.



Meanwhile, the betPawa Premier League season will close on Sunday, June 11.



Before that, the final round of games in the Access Bank Division One League will be cleared on Sunday, June 03, 2023.