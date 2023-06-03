3
Menu
Sports

MTN FA Cup: Final between Dreams FC and King Faisal to be played on June 18

Simba Dreams 34567 Dreams FC

Sat, 3 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced key dates to draw down the curtains for the various domestic competitions as the 2022/23 football season comes to an end.

In a communique on the website of the Ghana FA, it said the finals of the MTN FA Cup will be the last match that will be played to close the football season.

The crucial encounter between Dreams FC and King Faisal will be played on June 18.

“The final of the MTN FA Cup will close the 2022/33 season on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

“The game between Dreams FC and King Faisal will be preceded by the Women’s FA Cup final,” the Ghana FA said on Friday, June 2.

Meanwhile, the betPawa Premier League season will close on Sunday, June 11.

Before that, the final round of games in the Access Bank Division One League will be cleared on Sunday, June 03, 2023.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe