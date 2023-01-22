0
MTN FA Cup: Gabriel Mensah hat-trick sends Aduana Stars to knockout stage

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Gabriel Akwasi Mensah was the hero as Aduana Stars progressed to the next stage of the MTN FA Cup after their 3-2 win over regional rivals Tano Bofoakwa on Saturday, January 21 2023.

The Fire Boys dominated the game as Gabriel completed his hat trick for his side by the 71st minute.

His first came in the 11th minute and he got his second in the 47th minute.

Bofoakwa pulled one back in 74th minute through Solomon Obilitey. They got their second after Captain Fuseini converted a penalty in the 89th minute but the hosts could not complete their comeback.

Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side will wait to know their opponents in the next stage of the competition.

