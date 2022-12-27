1
MTN FA Cup: Hearts of Oak beat Uncle T 3-1 to progress to next stage

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak showed outstanding resilience on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in their MTN FA Cup Round 64 match against Uncle T United.

The Ghana Premier League giants today locked horns with the lower-division club to kick off their campaign in this season’s domestic cup competition.

In a game played at the Ghana Soccer Centre of Excellence, Uncle T United had the better of Hearts of Oak and led at halftime.

Thanks to the improved efforts of the Phobians after the break, the team scored in the 49th minute when midfielder Slaifu Ibrahim delivered a dangerous cross into the opponent’s box.

Showing a lot of determination and dominating the game in the remainder of the match, Hearts of Oak scored through Benjamin Yorke and Kwadwo Obeng Jnr later in the game to secure a delightful 3-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Courtesy of the win, the defending champions of the MTN FA Cup are through to the Round 32 stage of the competition.

