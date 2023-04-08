0
MTN FA Cup: I’m proud of my Legon Cities players despite defeat to Dreams FC – Coach Maxwell Konadu

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Legon Cities FC, Maxwell Koandu has praised his players after their exit from this season’s MTN FA Cup competition.

The gaffer was on the bench today when Legon Cities FC played against Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

In the quarter-finals contest, Legon Cities FC suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat and is out of the competition.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Maxwell Konadu said he is proud of his players regardless of the result.

“Was a good game by all standards. We kept pushing and pushing till the end. The boys played their hearts out today and I am proud of them. We have one thing on our mind to go all out in the league and survive,” Coach Maxwell Konadu said.

After beating Legon Cities FC on Friday afternoon, Dreams Football Club are through to the semi-finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup.

