MTN FA Cup: King Faisal thump Gold Stars 4-1 to progress

King Faisall King Faisal are into the knockout phase

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasportsline.com

King Faisal continued with their fine form by clobbering Gold Stars 4-1 in Bibiani to progress to the next round of the MTN FA Cup.

Inspirational Samuel Adom Antwi dominated the headlines with a Dun’s Park at Baba Yara Stadium.

The hosts jumped into the lead after 35 minutes courtesy Samuel Adom Antwi.

Before the break, Emmanuel Appau levelled for the fellow Ghana Premier League side.

After recess, Adom Antwi scored a brace and the other goal was scored by Baba Yahaya.

