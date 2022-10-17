0
MTN FA Cup: Preliminary round draw set for Tuesday

Accra Hearts Of Oak Are Champions Of The FA Cup Hearts of Oak win MTN FA 2022

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The draw for the preliminary round of the 2022/23 MTN FA Competition will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Clubs from the Division One and Division Two leagues will know who their opponents will be in the first round of the competition after the draw on Tuesday.

Winners of this round of competition will join Premier League clubs in the Round of 64 draw.

Hearts of Oak are the defending champions, having won it for the second time in a row after defeating Bechem United in the final last season.

However, tough competition is expected, particularly from Asante Kotoko, who last won it in 2017.

