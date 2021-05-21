MTN FA Cup R64: Hearts host Liberty, Kotoko face BYFA

The winner of this year's FA Cup will be awarded GHC80,000

Source: GNA

The draw for the round of 64 of this year's MTN FA Cup competition has been held with some interesting pairings.

It will be an all-Premier League affair when Accra Hearts of Oak host Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium next week as they quest to win their 10th FA Cup title.



Kotoko would face off against Division One side Bekwai Youth Football Academy (BYFA) as they look to book a spot in the Round of 32 with eyes on a trophy they have won 12 times.



King Faisal would host Ashanti Gold while Aduana Stars would face off against Eleven Wonders in an all premier league affair.



All matches are expected to be held next week at various match centres with organizers announcing that the winner of this year's FA Cup would get GHC80,000.



Below are the full fixtures for R64:



Central Region:



Vipers vs Star Madrid



Skyy FC vs Ebusua Dwarfs



Unistar Academy vs Windy Professionals

Elmina Sharks vs Metro Stars FC



Western Region:



Aboi Young Stars vs Samartex



Sekondi Eleven Wise vs Medeama SC



Sekondi Hasaacas vs Karela United FC



Northern Region & Upper Regions:



Kintampo FC vs Bolga Soccer Masters



Real 24 hours FC vs Steadfast FC



Paga Crocodiles vs Sombo Freedom Stars

RTU vs Tamale City



Greater Accra:



Accra Great Olympics vs Charity Stars FC



Tema Youth FC vs Inter Allies FC



Accra City Stars FC vs Third World FC



Accra Hearts of Oak vs Liberty Professionals



Legon Cities vs Uncle T FC



Attram De Visser vs Mighty Jets FC



Eastern Region:

Okyeman Planners FC vs Young Wise FC



Kade United FC vs Okwawu United



Phar Rangers vs Dreams FC



Bono-Ahafo Regions:



Kintampo Top Talents FC vs Mighty Royals FC



Aduana Stars vs Eleven Wonders



Kato Freedom Fighters vs Bechem United



Kenyasi New Dreams FC vs Sunyani Reformers



Young Apostles FC vs TECHIMAN City/Unity FC

Berekum Chelsea vs Bofoakwa Tano FC



Ashanti Region:



Wassaman FC vs Asokwa Deportivo



River Plate Athletic Club vs Thunderbolt FC



BYFA vs Asante Kotoko



King Faisal vs Ashantigold



Volta Region:



WAFA FC vs Akatsi Allstars FC



Hearts of Lions FC vs Bebeto FC