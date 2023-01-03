MTN FA Cup Round 32: Checkout the teams Hearts and Asante Kotoko would face

The draw for the Round 32 stage of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup competition has been held today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
At the end of the draw, defending Champions Hearts of Oak have been drawn to face fellow Ghana Premier League club Dreams FC.
Meanwhile, league champions Asante Kotoko have also been paired against Benab Football Club from the Ashanti Region.
While King Faisal will face Bibiani Gold Stars, Aduana Stars will come up against Bofoakwa Tano.
Check out more interesting fixtures from the Round 32 draw of the MTN FA Cup below:
Great Olympics v Legon Cities
Hearts of Oak v Dreams FC
Benab Football Club v Asante Kotoko
Debibi United Football Club V Wa Power FC
Samartex FC v Nations FC
Karela United v Skyy FC
Bofoakwa Tano v Aduana Stars
Volta Rangers v Krystal Palace
Heart of Lions v MSK Zilina Africa
Liberty Professionals v AS Rences
King Faisal v Gold Stars
Cape Coast Vipers v Ebusua Dwarfs
Kotoku Royals v Nzema Kotoko