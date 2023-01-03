1
Menu
Sports

MTN FA Cup Round 32: Checkout the teams Hearts and Asante Kotoko would face

MTN FA Cup Title 610x400.jpeg MTN FA Cup

Tue, 3 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The draw for the Round 32 stage of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup competition has been held today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

At the end of the draw, defending Champions Hearts of Oak have been drawn to face fellow Ghana Premier League club Dreams FC.

Meanwhile, league champions Asante Kotoko have also been paired against Benab Football Club from the Ashanti Region.

While King Faisal will face Bibiani Gold Stars, Aduana Stars will come up against Bofoakwa Tano.

Check out more interesting fixtures from the Round 32 draw of the MTN FA Cup below:

Great Olympics v Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak v Dreams FC

Benab Football Club v Asante Kotoko

Debibi United Football Club V Wa Power FC

Samartex FC v Nations FC

Karela United v Skyy FC

Bofoakwa Tano v Aduana Stars

Volta Rangers v Krystal Palace

Heart of Lions v MSK Zilina Africa

Liberty Professionals v AS Rences

King Faisal v Gold Stars

Cape Coast Vipers v Ebusua Dwarfs

Kotoku Royals v Nzema Kotoko

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP