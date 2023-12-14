MTN FA Cup Round 32: Gold Stars to face Asante Kotoko, Olympics play as a guest to Nania FC

The draw was held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

The draw for the Round 32 stage of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup competition has been held successfully on Wednesday, December 13.

The draw which took place at the Studios of Max TV resulted in some exciting fixtures featuring Ghana Premier League clubs and teams in the lower divisions.



Among the key fixtures that will be played in the Round of 32, Bibiani Gold Stars will take on giants Asante Kotoko in a game to be played at the Duns Park.



Elsewhere, Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC will take on lower tier outfit Skyy Football Club.



Also, Nania FC after eliminating Hearts of Oak are set to take on another Ghana Premier League club.

The team in the Round of 32 stage of the MTN FA Cup will face off with Great Olympics, another Ghana Premier League club.



Below is the outcome of the MTN FA Cup draw results in full:



