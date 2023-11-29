MTN FA Cup Round 64: Asante Kotoko advance to next round after impressive 4-2 win over Nations FC

The win sends Asante Kotoko to the Round 32 stage of the domestic cup competition

Asante Kotoko are through to the Round 32 stage of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup competition.

The Kumasi-based club faced off with fellow Ghana Premier League side Nations Football Club in the Round of 64 today.



After a bright start to the game, Asante Kotoko took the lead less than 10 minutes into the first half.



Striker Steven Mukwala equalised with a fine effort to set the team up for a massive victory.



Later in the 12th minute of the first half, Isaac Oppong got his name on the scoresheet to double the lead for Asante Kotoko.



Five minutes later, Richmond Lamptey also scored to make it 3-0.

Although Nations FC would pull one back before the break, the team could not stage a comeback in the second half.



Courtesy of a strike from Steven Mukwala in the second half, Asante Kotoko cruised to a delighftul 4-2 win at the end of the contest.



The win sends Asante Kotoko to the Round 32 stage of the domestic cup competition.



