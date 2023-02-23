0
MTN FA Cup Round of 16: Free entry to matches for women and children

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The FA Cup Committee has announced that women and children below-15 years would be granted free entry at various venues in this weekend's MTN FA Cup Round of 16 matches.

However, fans that do not fall within this category will have to purchase match tickets at very affordable rates at the match venues.

For their part, the GFA has also called on clubs to provide an entertaining atmosphere at their match venues before kickoff, during half time and after the matches.

Home teams are expected to announce the match rates latest by Friday, February 24, 2023.

Below are the fixtures for the Round of 16:



