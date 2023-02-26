MTN FA Cup Round of 16: Match Report - Dreams FC 3-0 Liberty Professionals

Agbasi made some excellent saves in post to maintain Dreams' 2 goal cushion

Dreams FC booked a place in the quarter finals of The MTN FA Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Division One side Liberty Professionals on Saturday, February 25 2023 at The Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

The Still Believe transferred their form in the Premier League into the FA Cup and possessed enough quality to see off a Liberty side who are 5th placed on the Zone 3 League log.



Gael Aholou headed Dreams into an early lead on 13 minutes.



Daniel Adade doubled their advantage by scoring the second goal 4 minutes later after his strike was deflected into the post.



Liberty were denied the chance to pull one back before half time by Ibrahim's brilliant defending.

After the recess, Agbasi made some excellent saves in post to maintain Dreams' 2 goal cushion.



Ali Huzaif capitlized on a defensive blunder by Liberty to make it 3-0 for Zito's side. It could have been more humiliating for Liberty as the home side squandered some goal scoring opportunities in the second half.



The Still Believe will now wait to see who their opponents will be in the next stage of the competition.