MTN FA Cup Round of 16 draw: Southern Sector Premier League teams avoid each other

The matches will be played between 24th and 26th February, 2023

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Round of 16 draw of The MTN FA Cup was held on Tuesday, February 7 2023.

Teams that made it to the stage were grouped into Northern and Southern Sectors, but no two Premier League sides drew each other in the Southern Sector.

The Southern sector pairings will see Liberty Professionals host Dreams FC. Legon Cities will play Volta Rangers. Heart of Lions are up against Skyy FC while Ebusua Dwarfs face Kotoku Royals.

The Northern Sector produced two all Premier League teams clashes. Aduana FC are at home to Asante Kotoko. Real Tamale United host FC Samartex.

In the other Northern Sector fixtures King Faisal will play Division One side Steadfast FC while Nsoatreman FC are at home to Debibi United.

The matches will be played between 24th and 26th February, 2023.

