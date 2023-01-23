0
MTN FA Cup: Watch highlights of Kotoko vs Benab FC

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over lower-tier side Benab FC to progress to the MTN FA Cup round of 16 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The away side started the game on the front foot as they caused Kotoko all manner of problems but they were unable to open the scores.

Kotoko took the lead with their first real chance of the game as Enoch Morrisson's free-kick was diverted into his own net by Benab defender Isshau Alhassan.

The lower-tier side nearly leveled from the restart as a combination of Taylor and Mohammed nearly resulted in a goal but it was cleared by the Kotoko defense.

Ugandan import Stephen Mukwala nearly added a second goal for the reds but his snapshot was gathered comfortably by goalkeeper Bismark Gyawu.

After recess, Benab FC pulled parity through a well-worked goal from the right flank as Mohammed tucked home a cutback to make it 1-1.

The host Kotoko pressed for the winner and it arrived very late in the game through center-back Maxwell Agyemang.

