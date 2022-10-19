0
Menu
Sports

MTN FA Cup launched, prelims to commence November 1

MTN FA Cup Logo of the MTN FA Cup

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

The 2022/2023 edition of the MTN FA Cup has been launched at the secretariat of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with the preliminary stage set for Tuesday, November 1, 2022.  

The first stage of the competition would feature 44 Division Two clubs and 48 Division One clubs who would battle it out to the round of 64 stage against the already seeded premier league sides.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s FA Cup, Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of GFA said it was an opportunity for the clubs to rock shoulders with the Premier League clubs.

According to him, the GFA was committed to ensuring fair officiating through out the competition.

Mr. Addo thanked MTN Ghana for being supportive and in its role to help develop football in the country.

The GFA General Secretary wished all the 92 clubs that would be battling at the prelims and urged clubs to give off their best to make it to the next round of the competition.

Mr. Wilson Arthur, the Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee said this year’s competition promises to be more exciting than last year’s edition.

As the deal with the headline sponsor, MTN is due to end this season, Mr. Arthur was sure the company would extend its contract with GFA to continue as the leading sponsor of the competition.

The preliminary stage would end on November 10, 2022, after which the round of 64 would commence.

Accra-based side, Hearts of Oak were champions of the last edition of the competition.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Related Articles: